Kids can make a difference by walking to school

JASMINE BURKE
| 16th May 2017 5:30 AM
National walk to school safely day
National walk to school safely day

PRIMARY school children in Ballina Shire are encouraged to consider the difference walking can make to them and the environment and walk to school on Friday May 19.

Primary school children in Ballina Shire are encouraged to walk and commute safely to school to mark the annual event National Walk Safely to School Day.

Road Safety Officer for Ballina Shire Council and Roads and Maritime Services, Helen Carpenter, said kids should create walking habits at an early age.

"Walking with friends and family also promotes talking and good mental health, and it's also great for the environment”, Ms Carpenter said.

Here's how to participate:

- Make a plan to walk to school or home from school

- As a family, review the road rules for pedestrians

- If you can walk to school, give yourself enough time and have a healthy breakfast

- If you can't walk all the way to your school, consider walking to your school bus stop

- Remember to wait till the bus has gone and then find a safe place to cross the road

- Parents and carers should supervise young children (especially those under 10 years of age) in road environments, car parks and around schools.

- If you have to drive, plan to park the car about 1km away from the school and walk the rest of the way.

Ms Carpenter said everyone can make a difference in their daily decisions.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina shire council northern rivers council northern rivers education walk to school

