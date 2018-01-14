Kids can create film art these holidays

The Youth Connections Clubhouse presents the big art montage art, photoshop and film production workshop, which will teach twelve young participants skills in the production of a short stop-motion film.

GIVE your kids something fun and practical to do these school holidays - skills to create their own stop-motion film.

The Youth Connections Clubhouse presents The Big Art Montage - an art, photoshop and film production workshop which will teach twelve participants skills in the production of a short stop-motion film.

Open to 14 - 17 year olds, participants will have the opportunity to investigate different forms of visual media to create a collaborative work of art for QUAD exhibition.

Clubhouse Coordinator, Dusty McOnie said participants don't need to have any experience and will be taught the essentials.

"We're kicking off the New Year with this really exciting art and film workshop but we also have a full calendar of awesome activities for 2018,” Mr McOnie said.

"The kinds of projects we do are fun and creative, but they are also helping to develop kids' technical fluency, giving them exposure to high end hardware and software, and building their confidence with technology.

"I think once kids have had a taste of what we offer through this workshop, they'll be wanting to come to the Clubhouse all year round.”

The Clubhouse Network is an after-school, community-based learning program that enables young people to access cutting-edge technology and become self-confident, motivated learners and leaders.

The Art, Photoshop and Film Production workshop will be held January 23 - 25 2018 from 9am-5pm at The Youth Connections Clubhouse, Ground Floor Northern Rivers Conservatorium, 152 Keen Street, Lismore.

Bookings are essential before January 15. 12 spots are available.

The three day workshop costs $225 and will culminate in the creation of a large collaborative art montage on public display in the Lismore Quadrangle.

All enquiries to Dusty McOnie 0428 599 157.