Kids bake cupcakes, slices to thank firefighters

Children from Casino Public School made cupcakes and slices for local firefighters.

STUDENTS from Casino and Rappville primary schools have showed their thanks to local firefighters by making some lunches and baking sweet treats.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Zone posted about the gorgeous gestures on their Facebook page.

Students from Rappville Public School made up 40 lunch packs, cakes and other treats along with cards to say thank you the all the firefighters.

"A big shoutout to Rappville Public School. The children made up 40 lunch packs, cakes and other treats along with cards to say thank you the all the firefighters and support staff who protected their town. Well done Rappville Public School,” the RFS wrote.

"A shout out to Casino Public School Year 1 and Mr Piccoli's little helpers. The firefighters appreciated the cup cakes and slices you made.”

The school children were described as "little champs” for their efforts.

Wendy McKee wrote: "Beautiful gesture to the amazing firefighters.”

Maria Moy: "What a lovely thing to do. Well done Rappville PS ... let's hope that rain comes soon too.”