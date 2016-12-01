Kid took revenge on window after hurting self headbutting it

A CASINO juvenile will face court after being filmed head-butting a window.

Police allege that about midnight on November 20, the juvenile approached a glass window of a store on Canterbury Street Casino, then head-butted it.

This caused the juvenile to suffer an eye injury, senior constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said.

The juvenile was seen to walk away in the CCTV footage, then decided to return and strike the window with their elbow, smashing the window.

This entire incident was captured on CCTV which was handed to police.

The juvenile was arrested soon after and charged with Malicious Damage.

This is a good example of how effective CCTV can be, snr cnst Henderson said.

Police would encourage all shops to consider installing CCTV, he said.

Just as important is to make sure it is working and the vision is saved, he added, stating that 'dummy' cameras were generally a waste of time.