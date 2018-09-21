Kid-friendly: New feature planned for Ballina ocean pool

An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina Ocean Pool between Lighthouse and Shelley Beach.

An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina Ocean Pool between Lighthouse and Shelley Beach. Supplied

PLANNING reports for the long-awaited Ballina ocean pool are being finalised, with the project's committee revealing they have now included a child-friendly feature in the design.

Committee spokesman Cr Jeff Johnson said they had incorporated a children's wading pool into the final design.

"Lots of ocean pools have shallow wading areas for kids," he said.

"Designing a pool with widespread appeal and access has always been a priority.

Having a world class ocean pool that is free to use all year round and provides a fun and safe ocean swimming experience for both locals and visitors will become a major attraction for Ballina."

Six local professionals have been involved in the ocean pool committee, and they are now putting the finishing touches on the necessary planning reports for the pool's construction.

It would be built on the rock shelf between Shelly and Lighthouse beaches at East Ballina.

Cr Johnson said hundreds of pages of planning and technical reports had been completed.

"The whole rock shelf has been surveyed and a number of pool configurations considered by our engineers," he said.

"It certainly has been a labour of love for our committee.

"There hasn't been an ocean pool built for over 30 years, so it was always going to be a challenge.

"We've had tremendous support from the local community, the State Government, Southern Cross University, University of NSW and a number of local professionals who continue to volunteer their time to make sure this happens.

"We have now received the draft engineering reports from the Water Research Laboratory (WRL) which has a long involvement with ocean pools and is associated with the University of NSW.

"The Southern Cross University have also played a major role completing the expert environmental reports and community/business engagement reports."

Cr Johnson said they hoped to have all the reports completed in the near future so they could apply for a State Government grant.