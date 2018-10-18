Menu
KICKING UP A STORM: Chief instructor of Lismore PCYC Kickboxing Club, Mark Greig (centre), with athletes John Gordon, Oscar Fountain, John McKie, Quentin Paine and David Auvisch at the newly-refurbished purpose-built gym. Alison Paterson
Kicking up a storm at PCYC

Alison Paterson
18th Oct 2018 11:44 AM
A MILLION miles away from the seedy basements beloved of kickboxing movies, this refurbished gym is clean and full of light.

Sure, there's a lot of noise at the athletes punch the bags or work out in pairs using mitts and shields, and yes, there's a definite aroma of perspiration in the air.

But the purpose-built kickboxing gym at Lismore PCYC is clean and the welcome warm as chief instructor Mark Greig, 66, calls a short break.

Wiping his brow, Greig climbs out of the ring, keen to share his love of the sport he's been teaching for many years.

The former manager of Lismore PCYC, Greig is now a volunteer and has been involved in teaching kickboxing there for decades.

After the March 2018 flood the club's kickboxing space was completely renovated.

"Now it's great, we have a brand new facility,” Greig said.

"We have a full five-meter ring, a range of heavy bags, floor to ceiling balls, lots of pads and gloves.”

Despite the sport's rough and tough image, Greig said his mixed classes are suitable for a wide range of students.

"It's a great fitness exercise and for flexibility,” he said

"Kickboxing builds confidence and discipline, involves cardio, boxing technique and combination work doing punching and kicks.”

As well classes on Monday and Wednesday nights, there's also a Friday lunchtime option.

"We get a real mix, some who've been training for a while who're quite good fighters to beginners,” Greig said.

"We do welcome woken and anyone who wants to give it a go.”

First-timer John Gordon, 48, said he was enjoying his introduction to the sport.

"I wanted to improve my fitness and skill level and meet you people,” he said.

HSC student Oscar Fountain, 18, said the sport is a great release from study.

John McKie, 39, has been training with Greig for 25 years.

"Mark is a great instructor, he runs a disciplined gym and is respectful to everyone,” he said.

Quentin Paine, 20, said the PCYC kicking classes are a welcoming community, while Dunoon United player David Auvisch, 55, said it was a good workout for the football off-season.

More information via 6621 6276 or www.pcycnsw.org.au/lismore/

Lismore Northern Star

