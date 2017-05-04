Kicking into round 2 of Jodie's Inspiration Pink NRL

JODIE'S Inspiration is association with Marist Brother's Football Club is set to host its second Pink NRL Round on Saturday May 6 at Lismore's Oakes Oval.

This year will see Marist Brother's Rams take on Ballina Seagulls from 6:30 for round five of the 2017 Novaskill NRRL First Grade competition.

Last year's event saw approximately $14,000 raised and organisers are hopeful for a similar result this year.

As part of the fundraising efforts the foundation will be running other activities on the day, including two raffles and an auction of team jerseys.

After the game, spectators are encouraged to head down to the Rous Hotel where the auction will be held.

Money raised will go towards supporting Jodie's Inspiration and the charity's ongoing work to support cancer patients in the region.

The late Jodie McRae had a long standing association with the Club, being one of the first female committee members in the club's history.

Chairman of Jodie's Inspiration, Jesse Smith said Jodie was a passionate supporter of the NRL and her love of the game has been shared with her children and her local community.

"We have had a strong connection with Marist Brother's Football Club since our foundation in 2015, and we are proud and fortunate to be the charity partner at their game this weekend,” Mr Smith said.

"Despite the anguish caused by recently flooding, we are really heartened by the constant level of community support. We live in a remarkably generous part of the world.”

"In advance, and on behalf of everyone associated with Jodie's Inspiration, I thank President Keven Gava and all members of Marist Brother's Football Club for their support. I also thank the Ballina Seagulls and all who will support our cause this weekend.”