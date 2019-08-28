Kicking goals for children in Uganda

WORTHY CAUSE: Craig Foster has lent his support to a charity to collect soccer boots to be sent to Uganda. He is pictured with Bob Barnes, Paul Lloyd and Max Latimer.

WORTHY CAUSE: Craig Foster has lent his support to a charity to collect soccer boots to be sent to Uganda. He is pictured with Bob Barnes, Paul Lloyd and Max Latimer. Steve Mackney

TWO local men who visited Uganda in 2016 have been motivated to urge soccer players to donate their boots to support children who live in the poor and isolated regions of Africa.

Max Latimer and Paul Lloyd formed charitable group "Boots of Destiny” and have teamed up with Rotary to promote a collection of football boots, playing strips and items that will be sent to Uganda.

Former Socceroo captain and Lismore product Craig Foster has thrown his support behind the group and helped them with promotion on a recent visit home.

Sporting clubs are being encouraged to spread the word with parents and players to bring used boots to donate as the 2019 season draws to a close.

Football Far North Coast is also joining the call to arms by asking players who attend the junior grand finals series that will be played at Oakes Oval Lismore to bring their old boots to donate.

John Barnes from Richmond Waste has provided new wheelie bins for clubs to use as a collection point, including at the grand finals.

Rotary Club spokesperson Richard Crandon said that it is inspiring to be able to engage with sporting clubs and the community more broadly, highlighting, "The target is to reach as many clubs each season and to collect as many football boots and sporting apparel as we can”.

Boots for Destiny co-ordinators Paul Lloyd and Max Latimer now devote resources to a seven day tournament held in the northern region of Uganda annually that provides a range of opportunities for children to engage through football.

The tournament attracts more than 1000 children from across Uganda and provides a welcome relief from the impact of violence, poverty and displacement that is a consequence of many decades of rebel fighting.

The collection of boots and gear will be shipped to Uganda in coming months and donated to children who play with no uniforms and who run bare foot on the hard ground in their village.

For more information contact Paul Lloyd on 0417 032 507.