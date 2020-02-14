Kickboxing attracting all comers

WHAM ‒ When Kai Hunt launches a kick at the punching bag, there’s no doubt the teen is focused on refining his moves.

Kai, 16, is one of the keen athletes who attend the Lismore PCYC Kickboxing class run by chief instructor Mark Grieg.

A former manager of Lismore PCYC, Greig is now a much-valued volunteer and has been involved in teaching kickboxing at the venue for decades.

Inside the boxing gym Greig is taking newcomers Lily Pacey, 15, and Elke Saville, 13, through the basics, while the rest of the participants finish their warm up.

Despite the sport’s rough and tough image, Greig said his mixed classes are suitable for a wide range of students.

“It’s a great fitness exercise and for flexibility,” he said

“Kickboxing builds confidence and discipline, involves cardio, boxing technique and combination work doing punching and kicks.”

Over at the floor to ceiling bags, practising her roundhouse kick, Leah Chessell, 18, said she is enjoying her return to the sport.

“I took a bit of time off when I was doing my HSC,” she said.

“It’s good to be back.”

Over at the punch wall bag, James Ellis and Trey Moncrief are taking it tuns to develop their skills in boxing close and using elbow strikes.

Ellis, 47, has been into the sport for about four months and trains alongside his client Trey Moncrief, 17, who is a dab hand with an uppercut.

Unlike the seedy spaces beloved of noir films and TV, this gym is clean and bright, after it was refurbished following the 2017 floods.

“Now it’s great, we this great updated facility,” Greig said.

“We have a full five-metre ring, a range of heavy bags, floor to ceiling balls, lots of pads and gloves.”

More information at PCYC Lismore