Kick the clutter

Sascha Piotrkowski, guest blogger for Second Hand Saturday has developed the What's in my House? Quiz to help you declutter in time for the biggest day of garage sales.

IF CLUTTER is starting to crowd your living spaces then perhaps now is the perfect time to get ready for Second Hand Saturday!

Councils and North East Waste are once again organising the North Coast's biggest day of garage sales for Saturday 22 September and registrations are now open.

Coordinator of Second Hand Saturday, Linda Tohver said often the hardest part of planning a garage sale is where to begin.

According to the latest Annual Choosi Clutter Report, there is an estimated $60 billion worth of stuff sitting unused in Australian homes with around six cubic meters per household.

"The report estimates that if we put this clutter into standard packing boxes, it would be enough to create a wall six boxes high around the entire Australian coastline!" she said.

The most common types of clutter tend to be general odds and ends followed by clothing and footwear, paper, books/records/CDs, materials for hobbies and interests, appliances and kitchenware and technology products.

Linda suggests visiting the Second Hand Saturday website and having a bit of fun with the new 'What's in My House' quiz, developed by guest blogger and previous Second Hand Saturday participant Sascha Piotrkowski.

"Get the kids or grandkids involved and have a good look through these common clutter items to see just how much you have and what you really need," she said.

"Its a great way to start the de-clutter process and put your plan of attack in place."

So what's the draw-card with Second Hand Saturday? Apart from free advertising of your sale, it's the biggest garage sale event to involve Tweed, Byron, Ballina, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and the Clarence Valley, attracting enthusiastic treasure hunters from all around.

"Get your neighbours involved and hold a street sale, or run a fundraiser and collate your efforts at your local club, school or church. The more attention, the better results you will have," Linda said.

"Plus if you think you have too much for just one day, there's an optional second date the following Saturday 29 September for those who participate on the first date."

For more information or to register, visit secondhandsaturday.com.au, like the mysecondhandsaturday Facebook page or phone your local council.