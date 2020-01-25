SuperCoach dictionary: fantasy jargon explained

Your guide to all the lingo to help give you an edge in KFC SuperCoach NRL.

DO YOU love SuperCoach but get confused by all the jargon? With terms like cheapies and cash cow, Guns and PODS, floors and ceilings it's no wonder!

But don't be discouraged, if you can get your head around all this slang you will be one step ahead of the rest.

Here is your guide to get your head around all the lingo, to give you an edge in KFC SuperCoach NRL this year!

PPG: Points per game. The average amount of points that a player scores in each game.

MPG: Minutes per game. The average amount of minutes a player plays each week.

PPM: Points per minute. The average amount of points a player scores in one minute. Generally speaking a PPM higher than 1 is very good.

POD: Point of Difference, as in a player who makes huge scores but few people have them in their team. These players will help your team to stand out from the rest.

TLT: Team list Tuesday, the time of the week when NRL team lists are announced for the upcoming weekend.

Sleeper: A low or mid-range player who is underrated or set to surge.

Cheapie: A player, usually a rookie or someone on debut, who can make SuperCoaches some money. See some of the best cheapie options for 2020 here

Cash Cow: Players that SuperCoaches expect to rise in price so they can later be sold off for profit to bring in more guns.

Gun: Players who net big scores consistently week in and week out. See our list of some of the best SuperCoach guns here

Keeper: A player you place in your team and leave there the rest of the season. Usually guns you can set and forget.

Ceiling: The perceived maximum scoring potential of a player. The higher the ceiling, the greater potential for more SuperCoach points.

Floor: The perceived lowest scoring potential of a player. The lower the floor, the more likely a player will be a bust.

Salary Cap: Refers to the total amount of money allocated to draft your lineup. Every team has a maximum of $9.8 million to work with.

Breakeven: The score a player would need to achieve each week to keep his value the same. Players with negative breakevens will generally make a lot of cash.

VC loophole: A quirk of the SuperCoach system that allows a player to potentially dump a captain that won't perform well for a player that did. It involves putting your captaincy on a player who won't play, giving your vice-captain double points instead.

SuperCoach Stats: The premium SuperCoach experience that gives you access to valuable stats, breakevens and the all-important bye-planner. Your free trial ends after round two, so make the most of it now! From there a season pass is $19.95.

Breakout: A breakout is a player who is expected to have, or is already having, a standout year.

Bust: A player who is expected to have a below average year and should be avoided.

Bye week: Refers to weeks 12 and 16 of the NRL season, where half of the teams will have a week off. This will mean some of your players will miss a week so you will have to prepare for this in advance.

SuperCoach relevant: A player who is expected to have an impact in SuperCoach and is worthy of consideration in your teams.

Taco or Ghost ship, Passenger etc: When one team in your league becomes inactive, stops setting a proper line-up or generally has no idea what they're doing, giving easy wins to whoever is head-to-head with them. Taco is a reference to the TV show 'The League' - where the character Taco is basically the idiot of the league.

Projections: An estimated score that a player is expected to get in a given week, based on historic statistics and past performance against certain teams.

Bench: Players on your team that are not in your starting line-up and typically wont contribute to your final weekly team score.

Reserve: Each week you can select a maximum of four players on your bench, whose points will count to your weekly total.

Auto-Emergency: When one player in your starting team does not play, the Auto-Emergency will kick in, giving you the points of the player on your bench with the lowest score above 0.

Captain: The player you select as your captain each week will score double points. If your captain does not play, you will instead get double points for your vice-captain.

Lock: Someone who is seen as a certainty to start in a certain position.

Set and Forget: An extremely reliable player who you can put into your team and rely on them to get you a good score.

DRAFT SPECIFIC TERMINOLOGY

Stream: A player who is expected to have good performance for at least one week, and could be worth playing in certain match-ups.

Waivers: Players who are not owned by other teams, but are available to be picked up by teams with priority on the 'waiver-wire'. There is a rolling lockout period for waivers each week, after which time all players still on waivers become 'Free Agents'.

Free Agent: Players who are not owned by other teams, and are not on the 'waiver wire', and can be picked up by any team, at any time.

Average Draft Position or ADP: The pick at which a player is typically drafted in most leagues.

Pre-Draft Ranking: The order in which players names appear during the draft, based on their statistics in the previous year.

Fleecing or Trade robbery: When one team involved in a trade is quite obviously worse off.

Commissioner: The league-organiser who decides on the league settings and may have a role in approving league trades.

Collusion: When players appear to be working together to gain an unfair advantage over the rest of the league.

Mock Draft: A fake or practice draft done to prepare for the real thing. Allows you to see which players are in high demand from other players.

Snake Draft: A system in which participants take turns drafting players, with the entrant who leads off the first round picks is last in the second round. He/she then picks first in the third round and so on.

Trade bait: Stashing a good player for the sole purpose of trading them to another player in need.