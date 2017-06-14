20°
Keys to new 4WD presented

14th Jun 2017 7:30 AM
NEW CAR: Ballina Jet Boat Surf Rescue president Gary Murphy receives the keys to the new 4WD from Ballina MP Tamara Smith.
NEW CAR: Ballina Jet Boat Surf Rescue president Gary Murphy receives the keys to the new 4WD from Ballina MP Tamara Smith.

A DEDICATED group from Ballina Jet Boat Surf Rescue group were on hand on Monday to welcome their newest member - an Isuzu 4x4 rescue vehicle.

President of the group Gary Murphy couldn't be happier with the long weekend gift.

"Our other 4WD was 10 years old and when we got a bigger and heavier (rescue) boat, we needed a new car to pull it," Mr Murphy said.

"In all honesty we have been chasing a new vehicle for a while."

Mr Murphy said he was very grateful to the efforts of Ballina member Tamara Smith for helping to get the funds together to buy the vehicle.

Ms Smith was on hand to give the club the keys and said she was very pleased to have helped.

"I am very proud to have been able to secure funding for our rescue service and to help increase the safety of people on and in the waters around Ballina," she said.

"While it is taxpayer's money, I am able to prioritise the jet boat rescue team and the increased work they do.

"They are a vital support."

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Branch and Ballina Jetboat Surf Rescue were given a $30,000 grant for the vehicle as part of the 2016 Community Building Partnership Program.

The 4WD will be used as an emergency response/co-ordination vehicle.

"I pay tribute to the hard work of the Ballina Jet Boat Surf Rescue crew and their support staff and I'm pleased this funding will make a positive difference to emergency response operations," Ms Smith said.

Ballina mayor David Wright also paid tribute to the rescue group, who in the past, has been acknowledged for its brave rescues.

"The personnel that give up so much of their time to be on call," Cr Wright said.

"They were there with all the recent shark attacks.

"The jet boat was there and I don't know how you did it being there as quickly as you were."

Cr Wright acknowledged the rescue group needed very good access to the river to be able to complete the important work they do.

"Thank you for what you do and to all your supporters," he said.

It was truly a community support day with members of the Scope Club of Ballina Inc also there to hand over a cheque for $2500.

President Leonie Dahl and publicity officer Ruth Gradwell presented Mr Murphy the money they had raised.

And the most important question of the day directed at Mr Murphy was how is the new rescue vehicle to drive?

"Oh it's magic to drive," he laughed.

"It definitely has the right tonnage capacity."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina jet boat surf rescue isuzu 4x4 rescue vehicle northern rivers community northern rivers emergency

