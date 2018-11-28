Key to finding diamonds in used car rough

Most want a cheap and reliable vehicle that fits their needs.

FOR most of us, gone are the days of single-car families.

Many of us have two or more vehicles vying for space in the carport - one is the main car which is used for all the important jobs and outings, the other is usually the runabout which get us to work or is parked at the train or bus station.

I often get asked for people looking for their runabout - what do you need in a second car?

Most want a cheap and reliable vehicle that fits their needs, and while cheap, good quality cars do exist, you'll likely have to dig through a lot of coal before you find a diamond.

My advice is to avoid complicating your search by looking for something too fancy or complex.

Keep the car as simple as possible by working out exactly what you'll use it for and picking a car that fits those needs. For example, if it's going to be a commuter, consider a small car with good fuel economy.

And while they may look great, SUVs, 4X4s and luxury cars will have a higher price tag and are generally more expensive to run, service and maintain.

My general rule is: buy the safest car you can afford. If you're unsure, our Used Car Safety Ratings will help you pick one that fits your needs and budget.

Remember, don't let your heart rule your head, and you'll soon be welcoming a trusty second car into the family.

Then all that's left to consider is which side of the carport it will occupy.