Key stakeholders meet to prepare for future floods

Surveying the Lismore floodwaters.
Surveying the Lismore floodwaters.
Samantha Poate
by

LISMORE City Council's Flood Workshop begins today at the council Chambers.

Key community partners and stakeholders are gathering to discuss ways to improve Lismore's preparedness and resilience for future flood events.

The workshops will run through out today and into tomorrow, closing with a public meeting and summary session on Thursday evening from 6-7pm.

The summary session will be live streamed via the 'Meeting Webcasts' page on councils website, www.lismore.nsw.gov.au.

