Key retailer's major investment in the Lismore CBD

SPORTSPOWER LISMORE: Celebrating the post-flood refurbishment of the Sportspower were staff Noah Bruce-Allen, Lismore mayor Cr Isaac Smith, owner James Reeve and staff Alexandra Reeve.

THE Lismore CBD has received a vote of confidence with the relaunch of one of the city's key retailers.

Despite suffering significant damage in the 2017 floods, Sportspower Super Warehouse owner James Reeve said they believed the CBD was the "heart of the town” and they declined offers to move.

"This is a major reinvestment for us in the Lismore CBD,” he said.

"After the floods we received several approaches to move the business to other developments, however we felt it was important to stay in the heart of town.”

Mayor Isaac Smith helped kick off celebrations for the business, which features several exciting changes, including the Experience Centre, which Mr Reeve said was one of the first of its kind in the state.

"We are one of first businesses in NSW to incorporate an Experience Centre within the shop,” Mr Reeve said.

"The idea of the centre is to allow people to try things before they buy them, and it is currently fitted out with a trampoline, ping-pong table and air-hockey table and this will change throughout the year.”

Another innovation the store has made is to go solar with its power.

"We have also made a major move across to solar power and will actually be sending power back to the grid,” Mr Reeve said

He said other alterations to the business included the front doors being turned into a race finishing line, new change rooms being wrapped in an image of Oakes Oval, while images of local sportsmen and women now adorned the photos around the top of the building.

"The retail landscape continues to become increasingly competitive,” Mr Reeve said.

"We believe it is extremely important to stay ahead of the game with new innovations and, of course, highly competitive prices.”