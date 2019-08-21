Menu
Casino second-rower Michael Schipp is hard to contain when he is at his best. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Sport

Key players teams will turn to in the NRRRL finals

Mitchell Craig
by
21st Aug 2019 4:34 PM
Subscriber only

Jamie Lyon, Ballina

Seamless transition back into rugby league this season coming off two years' retirement after a decorated career in the NRL.

Lyon has guided the team from five-eighth and his organisation and kicking ability has been first class.

First final for him in NRRRL and the more he gets his hands on the ball the better it will be for Ballina.

Jonty Van Der Scheur,

Murwillumbah

Ballina front-rowers Andrew Bracek and Nick Ritter are under an injury cloud which should give the Murwillumbah forward pack plenty of confidence.

Mustangs front-rowers Jonty Van Der Scheur and Remi Vignau were ruthless in the middle and helped set up a 40-6 win over Casino last weekend.

If hooker Joe Besgrove can control the game out of dummy half and they contain Ballina second-rower Anthony Colman on the edge they will go a long way towards winning.

Michael Schipp, Casino

A strapping young second rower and he has the ability to make a big impact with his carries.

The Cougars forward pack needs to aim up in defence this week and lay a platform to help halves Trevor Bolt and Roy Bell take control.

Prop Nick Morrissey, lock Haydren Pratt and Schipp will need to out-muscle the Raiders forwards.

Dan Willoughby,

Tweed Coast

The Raiders could be a dark horse from fifth and have found form at the right time after a 20-0 win over Cudgen in the elimination final last weekend.

Willoughby will go close to taking out NRRRL Hooker of the Year this season in a competition blessed with plenty of talent out of dummy half.

He turns up everywhere on the field for Tweed Coast and could have the extra spark they need to win back-to-back premierships.

Lismore Northern Star

