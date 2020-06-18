Menu
Ballina product Nick Meaney playing on the wing for the Canterbury Bulldogs in the opening game of the NRL season. Photo Joel Carrett
Sport

Key player missing in action for Bulldogs

Mitchell Craig
18th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
BALLINA product Nick Meaney has been left out of the Canterbury Bulldogs NRL side this week after he was injured in a game against the Sydney Roosters on Monday night.

Meaney, 22, pulled up with a hip flexor injury and is hopeful of only missing one game.

The Bulldogs have had a tough start to the year losing four of their first five games.

However, Meaney has been a consistent player in the team having locked down the wing spot since arriving at the club last season.

He started at fullback and scored his first hat-trick playing on the wing later in the season.

Elsewhere, the arrival of Corey Thompson means Tyrone Roberts will miss his chance on a move to fullback for the Gold Coast Titans when they play St George on Saturday.

Roberts, a Ballina junior, has been battling an ankle injury in recent weeks and was originally named at fullback before Thompson arrived from the Wests Tigers.

He usually plays in the halves but finds himself behind Ash Taylor and Jamal Fogarty.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook elected to go with the experience of Thompson over the unknown in Roberts.

"He (Thompson) is obviously a very good fullback with terrific speed and consistency, and the past few weeks under the new ruck rules have shown us just how important those qualities are in the modern game," Holbrook said.

"He brings good experience with over 100 top-level games in the NRL and Super League, he's played in a grand final."

Ballina's Brian Kelly moves back to centre after a handful of decent performances on the wing in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, Mitchell Aubusson has been named on an extended bench for the Roosters clash against the unbeaten Parramatta Eels on Saturday night.

He could force his way back into the team after he was a late inclusion in the 42-6 win over the Bulldogs on Monday night.

canterbury bulldogs gold coast titans national rugby league nick meaney
