Lennox Head batsman Adam Fisher in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket.
Key men make a difference in T20 cricket

Mitchell Craig
5th Jan 2020 7:30 PM
BIG scores from key batsman highlighted the second round of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Twenty20 cricket competition on Saturday.

Lennox Head captain Adam Fisher scored 97 runs from just 39 balls in a 69-run win over Murwillumbah at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

In other games, despite an unbeaten 121-run effort from all-rounder Pat Rosser, defending premiers Cudgen suffered a six wicket loss against Casino.

Cudgen finished 2-229 after its 20 overs with Casino opening batsman Charles Mitchell kickstarting the Cavaliers run chase scoring 83 at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.

Left-hand bat Matt Bradshaw kept the scoreboard ticking over before he was run out on 49 before the hard-hitting Trent Bennett and teenager Tim Martin steered the team home.

Bennett was run out on 26 while Martin scored 24 not out with the Cavs finishing 4-235.

Casino could not back the early effort up with a four-wicket loss against Alstonville later in the day.

Elsewhere, Pottsville is the only unbeaten team in the competition after wins over Lismore Workers and Tintenbar-East Ballina.

All-rounder Ryan McCloy scored 36 not out in a 21-run win over Workers.

He backed that up with an unbeaten 39 in a five-wicket win over Tintenbar-East Ballina.

The cricket focus now switches to the juniors with the Lismore Workers Under-12 and LJ Hooker Under-13 carnival being played this week.

Lismore Northern Star

