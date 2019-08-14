Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXPERIENCE: Roy Bell on the run for the Casino Cougars in NRRRL.
EXPERIENCE: Roy Bell on the run for the Casino Cougars in NRRRL. Brian Olive
Sport

Key men in the NRRRL semi-finals

Mitchell Craig
by
14th Aug 2019 4:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Roy Bell, Casino

Leading the side as captain-coach and has the most finals experience in a young side.

Points will come from what he creates in the halves with five-eighth Trevor Bolt and both are capable of pulling off match-winning plays.

Winger Denzel Dangerfield has benefited from the kicking game of Bell, having scored 12 tries this season.

Dom Murray,

Tweed Coast

Shining light at Tweed Coast this season and easily the leading try-scorer in the team with 12 to his name.

Hooker Dan Willoughby is the next closest having scored seven tries while Murray can blow a game open from anywhere on the field with his speed.

Murray played in a grand final with Cudgen and will relish the chance to take on his old team in a semi-final.

Luke Dumas, Cudgen

Confidence player and scored the match-winning try in a 20-16 upset win over Murwillumbah which helped get Cudgen to the finals.

Dumas played at a higher level during his previous years at Tweed Seagulls in the Queensland Cup and is one of the classier centres in NRRRL.

He has played in three games this season where he has crossed the tryline twice and will enjoy a local derby when they host Tweed Coast on Saturday.

Toby McIntosh,

Murwillumbah

Murwillumbah fullback Toby McIntosh is back playing finals for the first time since he helped the Mustangs win the grand final over Cudgen in 2016.

The Mustangs are blessed with speed to burn out wide with wingers Jack Bishop and Liam Cusack scoring 40 tries between them.

McIntosh has spent time between five-eighth and fullback this season and will dangerous when he gets the ball near the tryline.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Homes destroyed as fire burns through 6000 hectares

    premium_icon Homes destroyed as fire burns through 6000 hectares

    News FIREFIGHTERS from across the state have joined forces with other agencies to fight six key bushfires on the North Coast.

    Brawl involving MAFS star puts baby in danger

    premium_icon Brawl involving MAFS star puts baby in danger

    Celebrity Wheelchair-bound eyewitness says MAFS star was "out of control"

    Fire could close Lismore tip for weeks

    premium_icon Fire could close Lismore tip for weeks

    News Firefighters, council and EPA assesing tip fire damage

    • 14th Aug 2019 4:29 PM
    #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News A stylish fundraising dynamo and two burlesque dancers on the list