35°
News

Key issue showed newborn was in 'severe strife'

Claudia Jambor
| 2nd Dec 2016 5:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

READINGS of a foetal heart rate monitor have been labelled as "the key issue" by a specialist doctor at the coronial inquest in Ballina investigating the death of a newborn.

Obstetrics registrar, Dr Vasukhi Sivagnanam said the last section of little Jack Brandao-Magalhaes' heart trace was "not very good" as she re-assessed the cardiotocography (CTG) monitor graph from Murwillumbah District Hospital when she have evidence to the court yesterday.

During the fourth day of the inquest, specialist doctors presented evidence to help determine how baby Jack died two years ago.

Dr Sivagnanam identified "atypical, complicated" heart decelerations from 9.40pm on January 1, 2014 until the end of the trace.

"If I knew this was how the baby was leaving Murwillumbah, we would have been ready for an emergency c-section," Dr Sivagnanam said.

In her initial phone call with Murwillumbah hospital midwife Robyn Brazel at 9.43pm, Dr Sivagnanam, who was the Tweed Hospital obstetrics registrar at the time, said she was informed that expectant mum, Amylee Brandao-Magalhaes, was experiencing early intermittent decelerations with no other concerning features.

Based on Ms Brazel's interpretation of the CTG trace, Dr Sivagnanam said she recommended the midwife maintain continuous heart monitoring and start IV hydration fluids.

A second phone call by Ms Brazel at 10.23pm prompted Dr Sivagnanam to ask for a faxed copy of the trace, of which she wasn't 100% sure she received.

Dr Sivagnanam said Ms Brazel didn't mention baby Jack's worsening heart rate or any signs of distress during the second phone call when quizzed by barrister for the Crown, Adam Casselden SC.

The obstetrics registrar was informed of the transfer but said she wasn't told when Mrs Brandao-Magalhaes left Murwillumbah for The Tweed Hospital.

According to Dr Sivagnanam, it was only after she enquired into noise from a CTG machine in the birth suite that she discovered Mrs Brandao-Magalhaes had been admitted.

Dr Sivagnanam said she started an emergency c-section following tests of Jack's oxygen levels and heart rate.

Visiting consultant paediatrician at the Tweed Hospital, Dr Gregory Carman, said he arrived just as Jack was being pulled from the womb.

In his evidence, Dr Carman said he saw "green" meconium on Jack that he called "a response to foetal distress which is consistent with this situation".

Dr Carman said Jack's oxygen levels and heart rate results from the foetal scalp blood sample and electrode test indicated the newborn was "in severe strife".

Mrs Brandao-Magalhaes' sister, Katie Carter, wrapped her arm around Mrs Brandao-Magalhaes in comfort as Dr Carman described reviving Jack as "very difficult" and removing meconium from his trachea.

The final day of the inquest will be heard in Ballina today.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina coronial inquest foetal heart monitor newborn death

'It was my son's fault': Mum's anguish after fatal crash

'It was my son's fault': Mum's anguish after fatal crash

A NORTHERN Rivers mother shares how her son's involvement in a horror road accident changed him - and why he will carry it with him for the rest of his life.

FACT OR FICTION: Do we go home when it gets too hot?

With a heatwave forecast for the area we checked out what people do when it's unbearably hot.

What students and workers should do in a heatwave

PHOTOS: Hail storm hits the Northern Rivers

Lee Zammit took these photos of the hail at Cedar Point.

Hailstorm hits the Northern Rivers

Local athlete named as finalist for Paralympian of the Year

Katie Kelly wins gold at Rio Paraolympics. Pictured here with guide Michelle Jones.

Casino can make a claim to fame with Paralympian Katie Kelly

Local Partners

Lighting the way to festive homes

YOUR Christmas lights drive around suburbia is sorted thanks to a new app

'It was my son's fault': Mum's anguish after fatal crash

Christine Lucke, of Coorabell, is putting her support behind the Southern Cross LADS Driving School.

Why this Northern Rivers woman supports a driver education facility

It will be hard to let go of the Lego event

Come and build lego at Lismore.

An event for fans of the building blocks

American band cancels Falls Festival shows

OUT OF LOVE: Grouplove will not be coming to Australia this month.

The cancellation is due to "medical reasons"

Five shows not to miss this week in the Northern Rivers

The deftly dexterous Swizzle Boys will serve your drinks while planking.

Cabaret, music, cult cinema and live local theatre

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of the marijuana culture in America as more states legalise the drug.

  • TV

  • 2nd Dec 2016 7:00 AM

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

It will be hard to let go of the Lego event

Come and build lego at Lismore.

An event for fans of the building blocks

Marcia (S)Hines singing Disco music in Ballina

DISCO INFERNO: Marcia Hines brings her disco show to Ballina

Disco Inferno show will get you dancing

American band cancels Falls Festival shows

OUT OF LOVE: Grouplove will not be coming to Australia this month.

The cancellation is due to "medical reasons"

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Confronting piece Wonderbabe The Terrible is here

RISING STAR: Lennox Head artist Kate McDowell.

New performance work by local artist Kate McDowell

Live In and Rent Out at the Same Time!

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Price Guide...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Byron Bay&#39;s Secret Hideaway

89 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

Situated only a short walk to town and beaches at the end of a quiet lane on the crest of Ruskin and Paterson Streets, you could pass by this hidden gem 100 times...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Watego&#39;s Beach House

10 Palm Valley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 Contact Agent

Nestled in the coveted Wategos Beach, this house has incredible panoramic ocean and beach views. The current home is built over three levels with national park in...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly positioned directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River, within easy walking...

VIEWS &amp; COASTAL BREEZES!

6 Ewandale Close, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 3 $695,000

A SUPER, SUPER INVESTMENT - OR LARGE FAMILY HOME on over an acre - in the Village of Clunes SNEAK PEAK - FIRST OPEN 17 DECEMBER! At the end of a sweeping...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!