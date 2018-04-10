Walters opens up on Broncos exit, future in NRL coaching

KEVIN Walters has opened up on how and why he told Wayne Bennett he could no longer be his assistant coach at Brisbane, and where he sees his future in NRL coaching.

Walters sensationally walked out on the Broncos a week ago, in a move that blindsided most in the world of rugby league.

He is standing firm by his claim he made the decision in order to focus time and energy on coaching Queensland ahead of the Origin opener on June 6.

That's despite suggestions he had fallen out with Bennett and their relationship had broken down.

"It wasn't a workload, it wasn't Wayne and I having arguments or him not allowing me to do things at the Broncos ... that never happened at all," Walters told Queenslanders Only on Fox League.

"It was probably a bit of a selfish decision from myself just to focus entirely on Queensland and making sure we get the job right there.

Former Broncos assistant coach Kevin Walters.

"This week I do feel a bit better about things than this time last week."

Walters admitted he had been tossing and turning over the predicament for some time.

He finally decided to cut ties with the Broncos when he travelled to Melbourne last week to help launch the State of Origin series.

It was at that event that Walters says he realised he could no longer juggle both jobs.

"I thought I could manage it quite well ... in the pre-season it was fine, but once the season started and I'm trying to talk and communicate with people at other clubs ... not that I felt bad, but I want to get everything out in the open," he said.

"We want to be as honest as we can with our Queensland side and with our selections.

"It's me being impartial to all those other (NRL) sides, and me getting the best out of this Origin side and the best way to do that is to take a step back."

Walters says Bennett understood his decision and supported it.

"He was a little bit surprised I guess. But he had known, he said to me 'I knew there's been something on your mind over the last month' so he obviously had some sort of idea," Walters said.

"He's a good people person, Wayne, and he obviously picks up on things.

"The Broncos are a good club. They are struggling a bit at the moment but I can see some happy days ahead, they've got too many good players to stay down for too long."

Walters had previously worked under Bennett at the Broncos twice, and been shown the door both times by the supercoach.

Bennett brought Walters back to the club this year and he was working with the team's attack.

He revealed Brisbane assistant Jason Demetriou will now take over the attack, while Bennett plans to take over the defence.

Walters is considered an NRL coach in waiting, and says he still sees a future for himself as a full-time coach of a club.

Whether that's at Red Hill or elsewhere is yet to be seen.

"I love the Broncos and I love what they're about, and I love the NRL too," he said.

"I just think for the time being I'm better suited sticking to my job with Queensland Rugby League and being the coach there, making sure we get things right for Origin I."