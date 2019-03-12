Menu
Kevin Walters says he has no problem with Darren Lockyer.
Rugby League

Walters breaks silence on Lockyer feud

by Laine Clark
12th Mar 2019 9:20 AM

Kevin Walters claims he doesn't have a problem with Darren Lockyer and has moved on from his disappointment over being snubbed for the Brisbane NRL coaching gig.

Broncos board member Lockyer revealed last week that his relationship with former teammate Walters was on "shaky ground" after the appointment of Anthony Seibold as coach at the club for 2019.

Lockyer said their relationship had become strained when Walters was overlooked and the Broncos' board picked ex-South Sydney mentor Seibold after foundation coach Wayne Bennett's messy exit.

It seemed to set the stage for an awkward 2019 State of Origin series with Lockyer and Queensland coach Kevin Walters on the Maroons' selection panel. But Walters claimed there was no bad blood.

"Darren made the (Broncos coaching) decision last year," Walters told Sky Sports Radio.

"He was put in a position as a board member at the Broncos to make a decision to move on Wayne Bennett and to elect the next coach.

"I have no problem with Darren making those decisions.

"That's his right and his prerogative to do that."

Asked if he was over missing out on the Broncos' job, Walters said: "You have to, don't you? You don't have a choice.

 

Kevin Walters and Darren Lockyer were reporteded to have a strained relationship over the Broncos coaching appointment.
"I have moved on from things. That's the way it has got to be.

"I spent many a time at the Broncos but that is not happening anymore."

Walters expected Brisbane to flourish under Seibold, saying they should be aiming for a top-four finish.

He even believed Brisbane or South Sydney would meet the defending champion Sydney Roosters in the grand final but tipped the tri-colours to win successive premierships.

"I wish the club all the best and Anthony as well. I hope they have a great year," he said.

"He (Seibold) has some big raps on him. I guess the proof will be in the pudding after 26 rounds.

"From a selfish point of view with Origin, it is always good if the Broncos and Queensland teams are playing well."

brisbane broncos broncos darren lockyer kevin walters nrl
