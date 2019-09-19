Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Kevin Spacey sex accuser dead

by The Sun
19th Sep 2019 9:04 AM

 

A MALE massage therapist who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has died, however the lawsuit may still continue, according to court records.

Spacey is being investigated in London and Los Angeles over several allegations and faced a federal lawsuit alleging he assaulted the late masseur.

Lawyers for Spacey, real name Kevin Fowler, filed a "notice of statement noting plaintiff's death" in the federal case on Tuesday, The Sun reports.

They said they were informed on September 11 that the masseur had "recently passed."

The filing said: "No further information or details have been given to Mr Fowler's counsel, but Plaintiff's counsel stated they intended to notify the Court with additional information at an appropriate time in the future."

The massage therapist had claimed he was attacked by the House of Cards actor three years ago during a massage session in Malibu.

Spacey, 60, allegedly twice grabbed the masseur's hand and guided it to his private parts, the suit said.

The Oscar winner was also accused of grabbing the alleged victim's shoulders in an attempt to kiss him and trying to fondle his genitalia.

Spacey also allegedly asked to perform a sex act on the massage therapist - causing him to bolt from the session.

The Hollywood actor strongly denies the allegations against him.

The lawsuit could be continued by the therapist's estate in the wake of his death, which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey has been accused by more than a dozen men of sexual misconduct.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.

More Stories

Show More
kevin spacey sex abuse allegations sex abuse claims

Top Stories

    How uni boss reacted when told: 'Possible shooter on campus'

    premium_icon How uni boss reacted when told: 'Possible shooter on campus'

    Crime "THE police took it absolutely seriously, and so did we, and therefore everything rolled into action immediately.”

    What to wear? Winning fashionista shares tips for race day

    premium_icon What to wear? Winning fashionista shares tips for race day

    Fashion & Beauty How to pick a winning outfit for this year's Lismore Cup

    All or nothing for local horse trainer at the Lismore Cup

    premium_icon All or nothing for local horse trainer at the Lismore Cup

    Sport The horses in with a good chance at the Lismore Cup

    PHOTOS: Lismore Cup fashions from the 1960s

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Lismore Cup fashions from the 1960s

    News Did we take your photo at the races?