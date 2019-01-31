Sheeds: Dons in for ‘damn good season’

Legendary Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy is excited about his beloved Bombers in 2019, especially former GWS charge and new recruit Dylan Shiel.

LEGENDARY Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy believes the Bombers could be in for a "damn good season" in 2019 if some of their emerging young players can continue to develop and put pressure on spots.

The four-time premiership coach said the list the Bombers had put together was more than capable of playing finals football, something the club has achieved just four times in the past 14 years.

Essendon last won a final in 2004 when Sheedy was still coach - a drought that has now reached 5261 days.

"I think John (Worsfold) and the recruiting department and coaches have worked really hard to try and get us a group of players that might get us some positivity about finals footy and that would be great to achieve that," Sheedy said.

"It's always disappointing if you've got a good side and you've got a good list and you miss the eight and that's going to happen to probably four clubs. That's how tight this competition is.

"But I'd be hoping the football department will be wanting to do pretty well and make the finals."

Sheedy said he believed recruit Dylan Shiel was a "very good get", having coached the midfielder during his time at Greater Western Sydney.

Legendary Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy has backed his beloved Bombers to have a big season. Picture: George Salpigtidis

Shiel played 135 games across seven seasons with the Giants and averaged 25.9 disposals from 23 games last season.

"I'm not always rapt that the Giants have got to keep throwing players out to other clubs around Australia after they've developed them but they can't keep them in their salary cap," Sheedy said.

"We needed to get another top-quality midfielder and he's a strong player.

Essendon training at Tullamarine. Dylan Shiel at training today. Pic: Michael Klein

"After Jobe Watson retired (in 2017) we needed to get that next group to assist the captain, Dyson (Heppell), around that midfield area. We got some very good gets."

However, while he did not want to name names, Sheedy said he felt young players who had been blooded over the past two years would be key to Essendon's prospects this year.

"There should be four talented, ready-to-go young Bombers that have been blooded over the last year or two and if they get their act together and they get their professionalism spot on I think the Bombers could have a damn good season," he said.