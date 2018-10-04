Kevin rules for the Blues

The New South Wales team after its 3-1 win over Western Australian in the over-55s at the Australian Masters Hockey Championships at Goonellabah. Kevin Rule, front row second from the right.

The New South Wales team after its 3-1 win over Western Australian in the over-55s at the Australian Masters Hockey Championships at Goonellabah. Kevin Rule, front row second from the right. Mitchell Craig

NEW South Wales has reach- ed the semi-finals of the Over-55s division after a 3-1 over Western Australia in its final pool game of the Australian Men's Masters Hockey Championships.

NSW is still searching for a gold medal in the top divisions with Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria taking out the Over-35s, Over-40s and Over- 45s on Sunday.

Kevin Rule led the way with two goals at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, yesterday.

He brings an international flavour to the Over-55s team, having grown up playing in South Africa.

"I've been in Sydney for about 21 years but I played most of my representative hockey growing up in Johannesburg,” Rule said.

"I'm finding that you have to be a bit more wily at this age and most of the guys still have all the skills, just without the speed.

"Two goals in a big game is great, there was a bit of pressure on us in that game and it was one we needed to win.

"We lost a few (finals) on Sunday and hopefully we can get through and try to win one.

"Some of us played together for the first time this week and I only knew two of the guys from Sydney.

"They're defenders, so they're a long way from me but we've done well as a team.”

NSW manager Cliff Green was impressed with his team's effort in the heat and also made special mention of Rule.

"Kev had a great game, he controlled the ball well and he is a bit of a mentor in this team,” Green said.

"It's get a bit harder to play when you get up there in age, especially in the heat, but these guys are going well.

"They played with a bit of a structure today and passed the ball around a lot more, to get into the semi-finals off the back of that is even better.”

The tournament has been littered with Far North Coast players in various state teams.

Most are playing for NSW with David Brown, Simon Brown, Brett Crawford and Grant Smith all selected for Australia.

Northern Star player Darryl Hughes was named as a shadow reserve for the Over-40s.

Games continue today and tomorrow with the finals at Goonellabah on Saturday.

MORE ON THE HOCKEY

INSIDE ON PAGE 30