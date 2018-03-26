Kevin Hogan voted in as new Deputy Speaker

Mr Kevin Hogan MP in the Chair, House of Representatives chamber proceedings, Thursday 9 February 2017. Credit: Image by Michael Masters. AUSPIC/DPS.

Mr Kevin Hogan MP in the Chair, House of Representatives chamber proceedings, Thursday 9 February 2017. Credit: Image by Michael Masters. AUSPIC/DPS. Michael Masters

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan was today elected by the Parliament to be the new Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

This position, which is not appointed by Party Leadership but voted on by the Parliament, was passed unanimously by both sides of the House.

"I am very humbled to be voted in by Federal Parliament as the new Deputy Speaker," Mr Hogan said.

"Whilst I was previously on the Speakers Panel, this is an elevation of my duties and responsibilities in the House of Representatives Chamber.

"I'll be speaking less as I'll be in the chair more.

"Tony (Smith, the Speaker) usually takes question times in the House of Representatives and then straight after this, I'll run the matters of public importance as well as having the chair in the Federation Chamber."

Mr Hogan said he was now part of the Parliament House speaker's panel.

"If Tony is not around, then I will be Acting Speaker, and in this role you also host foreign delegations at Parliament," he said.

"The role is to balance robust debate but you have to make sure this happens in a respectable way, such as not using language not tolerated or if someone's behaviour in inappropriate then asking them to leave the chamber."

Mr Hogan said he was honoured the whole of Parliament voted for him across all party lines.

"The lovely part is that I was elected by the Parliament, Labor very graciously did not put someone up against me," he said.