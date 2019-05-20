Kevin Hogan shifts his focus now that election is over

The Nationals' Kevin Hogan stands proud after claiming a strong victory in the seat of Page

The Nationals' Kevin Hogan stands proud after claiming a strong victory in the seat of Page Amber Gibson

NATIONALS MP Kevin Hogan will sleep easy now, after winning the electorate of page and being chosen to serve his third term.

With 82 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Hogan welcomed a strong win in the two-party preferred vote with 59 per cent to Labor's 40 per cent.

He received a call about 8pm Saturday from Labor's Patrick Deegan who conceded the seat of Page.

After claiming victory in 2013, 2016 and now 2019, Mr Hogan said he was "very thankful, the community obviously now have re-elected me for the third time to represent them and that's very humbling”.

"I have a lot of gratitude for that. I want to thank the community for putting their faith and trust in me again,” he said.

"I was always optimistic... I was getting great feedback on pre-poll, over 40,000 people voted before yesterday.

"People were very generous in their comments to me and about what we have been doing and what I have been doing.”

Mr Hogan said he will now shift his priorities to deliver promises made during his election campaign.

"Obviously we have made a number of election commitments, I'll be making sure that we deliver on our promises, locally but also as a government now we have commitments on a national picture as well and I'll make sure we will work towards those,” he said.

"The focus is and always has been, because people keep talking to us about it, is jobs and cost of living so we have created 1.3 millions jobs over the last six years and we need to keep delivering on that.”

Mr Hogan on Friday said he was not ready to make a decision on whether he would continue to sit on the crossbench.

Mr Deegan told The Northern Star on Saturday night he was proud of his campaign.

"I've just called Kevin Hogan and congratulated him on winning the seat of Page,” he said.

"He's run a fantastic campaign and he's obviously a very popular member.

"I'm just about to speak to our volunteers to let them know that unfortunately we haven't won the seat of Page and thank everybody for their fantastic work during the campaign.

"Obviously there's been a national swing against the Labor Party... what we do know is that tens of thousands of people in the Page electorate have voted for Labor and have voted for myself as candidate.

"I thank the voters of the Page electorate, it's been a fantastic campaign and it's been great talking to people right across the electorate and I've enjoyed every moment of it.”