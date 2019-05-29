Kevin Hogan set to bring 'robust' discussion to Canberra

Page MP Kevin Hogan has been re-elected as Deputy Speaker of the Lower House.

Page MP Kevin Hogan has been re-elected as Deputy Speaker of the Lower House. Michael Masters

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has been supported once more by his colleagues to resume the position of Deputy Speaker.

Mr Hogan, who has held the role of Deputy Speaker since March 2018 despite moving to the cross bench in August 2018 after former Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull was toppled by his party as leader, received unanimous support again this week to remain as Deputy Speaker.

"I am humbled to be nominated by my colleagues for the position of Deputy Speaker yesterday,” Mr Hogan siad.

"We had our first Party Room meeting and I was unanimously elected to the position.”

The role of Deputy Speaker means Mr Hogan is in charge of keeping order in the House of Representatives when the Speaker is absent and also ensures matters of the day are carried out effectively in the Federation Chamber.

"I will always encourage robust debate, but never personal attacks or name calling,” Mr Hogan said.

"The speaker and I are in charge of the two houses, I'm responsible for the Federation Chamber where parliament debate bills.

"The speaker basically does question time and I do the next round of more combative discussion.”

Mr Hogan said he works hard to promote "robust debate” within the chamber.

"I think the person in the chair can set a culture or a modus operandi,” he said.

"I don't mind robust debate I like people speaking with passion but I draw the line when they get personal. I remove them.

"I also find that it's really important to have a bit of composure in that chair. If people are really upset or angry I make sure I'm not because that can escalate

"I always try tor remain calm.”

Earlier this month, Mr Hogan announced he would leave the cross bench and return to sit with his Nationals colleagues after winning the seat of Page for another term.