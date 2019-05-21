Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin Hogan MP will return to sit with his party colleagues.
Kevin Hogan MP will return to sit with his party colleagues.
Politics

Kevin Hogan makes crucial decision on crossbench position

Aisling Brennan
by
21st May 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE days after getting re-elected, Page MP Kevin Hogan has announced he is leaving the crossbench to sit once more next to his National Party colleagues in Parliament.

Mr Hogan moved to the crossbench in August 2018 after former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was axed by his own party as leader and replaced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

At the time of the political coup, Mr Hogan said he was disappointed with the behaviour of senior Liberal and Labor leaders.

"My decision to move to the crossbench is not about Dutton or Turnbull, it is a matter of principle,” he said.

The third term politician said he was now ready to return to sit with his party on the government benches, after the successful Liberal win over the weekend.

"I moved to the crossbench as a National MP in August 2018, due to leadership instability,” Mr Hogan said.

"At the time I said I would review the decision after the next election.

"After discussions with the leadership team I have informed them I am returning to the Government Benches.

"There are two reasons for this. Firstly, the rule changes initiated by the Liberal Party late last year.

"It means we will never again see the instability we saw in the last two Parliaments.

"Secondly, the Australian public has been able to be heard. It has seen a comfortable return of a Coalition Government.”

Mr Hogan said he was looking forward to the next three years.

"I congratulate Scott Morrison on his leadership since becoming Prime Minister, and my leader Michael McCormack who has done a great job,” he said.

"I look forward to being part of a Government focussed on Job Growth, Infrastructure Spending, bringing down the cost of living and preserving our environment.

crossbench federal election 2019 kevin hogan malcolm tunrbull page electorate page mp kevin hogan scott morrison
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How did your town vote at the federal election?

    premium_icon How did your town vote at the federal election?

    Politics COUNTING has revealed where first preference votes for each candidate came from across the region

    • 21st May 2019 9:00 AM
    31 per cent rate hike facing Lismore residents

    premium_icon 31 per cent rate hike facing Lismore residents

    Council News Council makes "tough” decisions to address $6.1 million black hole

    19 things people love about Byron Bay

    premium_icon 19 things people love about Byron Bay

    News Locals have a vast majority of reasons why they love Byron

    • 21st May 2019 9:00 AM
    Police worry message about drink driving not getting through

    premium_icon Police worry message about drink driving not getting through

    Crime Police targeted poor driving behaviours on rural roads

    • 21st May 2019 9:00 AM