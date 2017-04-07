Hogan calls for Foreign Aid to be temporarily suspended

Kevin Hogan in town along Magellan Street looking at the devastation.

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has called for Foreign Aid to be temporarily suspended while Northern NSW and parts of Queensland deal with the brunt of natural disasters.

"We have had a major natural disaster occur in a number of regions, including mine. I believe charity should begin at home," he said.

"Given the damage done in my community, large sums of money will and have been directed here.

"Once areas are rebuilt, foreign aid can be reinstated.

"I am sure other countries which receive this aid will understand.

"There is a lot of money which will flow to the disaster areas, but it should not be at the expense of other domestic priorities or increased debt."