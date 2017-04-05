Kevin Hogan announces additional flood assistance

Stores in Lismore cleanup after the flood waters reced along Woodlark Street.

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has announced further additional cash assistance for people affected by the Lismore flood.

"This further cash help is something our community desperately needs and will help us to get back on our feet," he said.

"People who have been affected by the flood can now apply for a one-off payment of $1000 and a further $400 for each child under the age of 16 under the Disaster Recovery Program.

"In addition, those who have lost their income due to the flood can apply for a regular cash Disaster Recovery Allowance for up to 13 weeks.

"Couples over 21 can get up to $483 a fortnight each, while a single person with a child can get $579 and without a child $535.

There is also assistance for those aged between 16 and 21, Mr Hogan said.

For more information about immediate help, please call 180 22 66.