REVEALED: Kesha confirmed for Bluesfest 2018

FILE - In this May 22, 2016, file photo, Kesha arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Kesha released "Praying" on July 6, 2017. The song is the lead single from the singer's first album in five years. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

AMERICAN superstar Kesha has been announced as one of the headliners of Bluesfest Byron Bay 2018.

Kesha Rose Sebert, formerly stylised as Ke$ha, is a 30-year old singer, songwriter, actress and rapper.

In 2005, at age 18, Kesha was signed to producer Dr. Luke's label Kemosabe Records.

Her breakthrough came in early 2009 after appearing on American rapper Flo Rida's number-one single Right Round.

Kesha's music and image propelled her to immediate success, with her debut album Animal premiering at the top of the charts in several countries.

She achieved three more number-one singles, Tik Tok and We R Who We R as a solo artist, plus Timber as a featured artist.

Warrior, her second studio album, was released in 2012, and spawned her eighth consecutive top-ten single Die Young.

Tik Tok, at one point, was the best-selling digital single in history, selling over 16.5 million units internationally.

Since 2013, Kesha has been in legal dispute with her former producer Dr Luke, in which a series of lawsuits were exchanged between the two parties.

Kesha accused him of physical, sexual and emotional abuse and employment discrimination against her, while Dr Luke claims breach of contract and defamation by Kesha.

During this period, the singer only managed to release one single.

She returned to music in 2017 with the release of her third studio album, Rainbow, and its lead single Praying, both of which were nominated for Grammy Awards.

The third Bluesfest announcement also includes:

Sheryl Crow: Her music incorporates elements of pop, rock, folk, country and blues. She has released ten studio albums, two compilations, a live album, and has contributed to a number of film soundtracks. Her hit songs include All I Wanna Do and If It Makes You Happy. She has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. Crow has garnered nine Grammy Awards (out of 32 nominations) from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Melissa Etheridge: Her self-titled debut album Melissa Etheridge was released in 1988 and became an underground success. In 1993, Etheridge won her first Grammy award for her single Ain't It Heavy from her third album, Never Enough. Later that year, she released what would become her mainstream breakthrough album, Yes I Am. Etheridge is known for her mixture of "confessional lyrics, pop-based folk-rock, and raspy, smoky vocals." She has also been a gay and lesbian activist since her public coming out in January 1993. She has received fifteen Grammy Award nominations throughout her career, winning two, in 1993 and 1995. In 2007, she won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for I Need to Wake Up from the film An Inconvenient Truth. In September 2011, Etheridge received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Juanes: Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez, better known as Juanes (for the contraction of his first and second name), is a Colombian musician who has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide. Whereas many of his contemporaries have embarked on English language crossover campaigns during their careers, Juanes has won global appeal, singing exclusively in his native Spanish tongue. He has become the biggest and most important Latin pop music artist of the 21st century, selling over 15 million albums and winning 23 Latin Grammys (the most by an artist ever!). He's played on stage with The Rolling Stones, performing Beast of Burdon when they rocked Bogota in 2016. If you haven't heard him before, think Jack Johnson with a silky Spanish twist.

Seu Jorge: In commemoration of David Bowie's passing, Brazilian musician Seu Jorge will perform a special tribute to the late genius at Bluesfest 2018, while also recreating his role in Wes Anderson's film A Life Aquatic. Bowie said of the artist: "Had Seu Jorge not recorded my songs in Portuguese, I would never have heard this new level of beauty which he has imbued them with". Wearing his iconic red beanie and sea foam suit, SeuJorge will perform acoustic renditions of David Bowie hits including Rebel Rebel, Life On Mars and Changes. His unique versions have become a point of celebration and reflection upon the passing of a creative icon.

Ziggy Alberts: He's a local Byron Bay success story. Singing heartfelt stories of his personal endeavours and experiences, ocean-side upbringing, environmental issues and life on the road, he has sold out venues across the country on his 2017 tour.

Other names confirmed in today's announement for Bluesfest 2018 are Icelandic singer Ásgeir, Newton Faulkner, the West African sounds of the Afro Celt Sound System, Harry Manx, Australian band Holy Holy, William Crighton and Australian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Harts, plus Scottish musical powerhouse Elephant Sessions.