Kerry makes his move in country team

FAST FEET: Fullback Sam Kerry on his way to the tryline for Far North Coast. He is one of six FNC players selected in the NSW Country team.

FAST FEET: Fullback Sam Kerry on his way to the tryline for Far North Coast. He is one of six FNC players selected in the NSW Country team. Vicki Kerry

WOLLONGBAR-Alstonville fullback Sam Kerry has been selected in the NSW Country team for the first time after standout performances playing for Far North Coast at Tamworth.

Kerry is one of six FNC rugby union players who has been picked from the Dolphins team who won the Richardson Shield in the second tier part of the NSW Country Championships.

FNC also has five-eighth Ben Damen who has played with NSW Country for several years now along with centres Vitori Buatava and Alex Gibbon, who have both played at higher levels.

Newcastle pair Travis Brooke and Harry Chapman were selected in the forwards, having both played for FNC at the carnival.

Ballina centre Tupou Lolohea was named in the under-20s squad.

Kerry has represented NSW Country at under-20 level where current FNC and Wollongbar coach Paul Jeffery has seen his development.

He was particularly delighted for Kerry who has been one of the Pioneers' best in the local competition this season.

"Sam has been on the verge of selection for a few years now and we tried to give him a game plan this year that would let him shine,” Jeffery said.

"Credit goes to him on how well he played and he has definitely earned his spot.

"A big asset going forward, trying to break into a team is that he can play fullback or wing and is also a handy goal kicker.”

Ballina front-rower Isaac Pratten, Byron Bay second-rower Will Aisake and Grafton No 8 Ed McGrath have also been named as shadow reserves.

They can be called into the side with the four games in the 2019 program not being played until October in Adelaide.

It means a possible nine players from the FNC team could run out this year after only a handful of players have worn Cockatoos colours over the past five years.

"You have to give selectors a reason to look and winning certainly helps,” Jeffery said.

"The right players made themselves available this year and it just shows the quality we have on the Far North Coast.

"For whatever reason we've struggled over the last few years and it didn't matter who was playing or coaching.

"Knowing where and when the championships are going to be held for the next two years helps and rep rugby is definitely back on the map in this zone.”