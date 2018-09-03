Kerri-Anne Kennerley’s big TV comeback

KERRI-Anne Kennerley is returning to our TV screens.

The popular presenter has been announced as Studio 10's new co-host, joining Sarah Harris, Joe Hildebrand, Denise Scott and Angela Bishop on the panel two days a week - Mondays and Tuesdays.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The queen of daytime TV is back! Kerri-Anne Kennerley joins #Studio10. pic.twitter.com/BBYukK57O7 — Studio 10 (@Studio10au) September 2, 2018

It comes just weeks after host Denise Drysdale revealed she would be taking a "little break" from Ten's morning program.

"Can I just say, welcome home?" Bishop told Kennerley on the show this morning.

"I do feel as if it's coming home. I worked for 13 years for Channel 10, I did Good Morning Australia, then I worked for News, and it's just always been a fabulous number … and I think there's a huge future for Ten, it's certainly on the rise. I'm very glad to be joining your team," Kennerley replied.

The panel welcomed KAK to the team during Monday’s show.

During the segment, Harris also told a sweet story from early on in her career, when she worked under Kennerley as a junior reporter.

"I worked with you at Nine, I was a junior, and I remember you were so beautiful and so generous with your time and advice … it stuck with me, how lovely you were, to a very 'Nervous Nelly' of a weather girl," Harris told her.

"I do remember seeing you out the back corridor when I was doing Mornings, and you know that look of panic on someone's face …? And I was going to you, 'It'll be just fine' - and it was," said Kennerley.

KAK's impressive TV career has spanned more than three decades. She became a household name on Good Morning Australia on Ten from 1981 until 1991, before becoming compere of daytime variety show Midday, which scored her three Gold Logie nominations.

From 2002 until 2011, she hosted Mornings with Kerri-Anne (later renamed to simply Kerri-Anne) on Nine.

Her appointment on Studio 10 follows a tumultuous few months for the program, which has seen a significant shake-up of the panel due to the shock departure of longtime hosts Jessica Rowe and Ita Buttrose.

Kennerley's first day on the show will be next Monday, September 10.