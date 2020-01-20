Menu
Sam Kerr surrounded by teammates after scoring for Chelsea. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Soccer

Kerr opens Chelsea account in thumping win

20th Jan 2020 9:10 AM
Matildas skipper Sam Kerr has opened her Women's Super League account as Chelsea hammered league leaders Arsenal 4-1 at Meadow Park.

Kerr nodded home a deep cross from Norwegian winger Guro Reiten on 13 minutes to put the Blues 2-0 up shortly after Bethany England had given Chelsea an early lead on Sunday.

A stunning left-footed strike from the edge of the area from Sophie Ingle increased Chelsea's lead seven minutes later to stun the hosts who had lost just once this season and won their last five matches.

 

Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring her first goal for Chelsea. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Reigning champions Arsenal, who are coached by Australian Joe Montemurro, found themselves 4-0 down after 68 minutes when Reiten headed past Manuela Zinsberger from close range.

 

 

Beth Mead grabbed a consolation for the Gunners but Chelsea closed the game out in efficient manner to wrap up a third successive victory.

 

Sam Kerr takes a selfie with a fan after the game. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
The Blues sit a point behind new leaders Manchester City, who usurped Arsenal on goal difference after beating Birmingham 2-0.

But Emma Hayes' side have a game in hand.

