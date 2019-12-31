Kerr-boom! Matildas star ready to light up England

The wait is over. Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has hit the ground running as she presses for her much-anticipated debut for English giants Chelsea .

Look out England, one of the world's best players is about to go Kerr-boom.

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr arrived in London after a long-haul flight from the US and was eager to impress Chelsea coach Emma Hayes, completing a full training session on her second day in the country.

Kerr could make her debut for the English powerhouse on Sunday against Reading in the FA Women's Super League.

She had to wait for the opening of the mid-season transfer window before she could play her first match.

The Australian ace signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the London club in November for reportedly close to $2 million.

Chelsea are well within reach of the FA WSL title, in third position and four points behind league leaders Arsenal, who are coached by Australian Joe Montemurro.

Sam Kerr could make her debut this weekend.

Kerr joins a star-studded roster spearheaded by England national team players Fran Kirby and Millie Bright, as well as captain Magdalena Eriksson.