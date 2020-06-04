Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina Shire Council has reminded residents they don't need to have their street numbers painted on the kerb.
Ballina Shire Council has reminded residents they don't need to have their street numbers painted on the kerb.
Council News

Kerb numbers: you don’t need it and shouldn’t do it, says council

Liana Turner
4th Jun 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOU don’t need your house number painted on the kerb and you shouldn’t pay someone to do this, a North Coast council has warned.

Some residents have been approached recently with someone offering kerbside number painting services, and reportedly claiming to work for council.

But Ballina Shire Council has issued a statement debunking this.

“Ballina Shire Council would like to remind local residents that kerbside numbering outside their home is not a council requirement, nor is it a service that council provides,” the council said in the statement.

“Council has received a number of calls from local residents that have been approached by a kerbside number painter claiming to work for council.

“If residents are approached by this person they are not to approve for this person to undertake any painting of numbers on council assets including kerbside gutters.

“This would require council approval.”

ballina shire council northern rivers community northern rivers councils
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCU staff 'rocked and shocked' over $58m black hole

        premium_icon SCU staff 'rocked and shocked' over $58m black hole

        News THE union is calling for more transparency about the future of the university.

        Why we've seen a massive drop in DV assaults

        premium_icon Why we've seen a massive drop in DV assaults

        News "The days of closing your door and not getting involved are gone"

        ‘I have been crying for a week’

        premium_icon ‘I have been crying for a week’

        News Popular singer Lisa Hunt said it has been an overwhelming time

        $30 million over-50s luxury resort planned for Ballina

        premium_icon $30 million over-50s luxury resort planned for Ballina

        News 300-lot resort would include cinema, bowling green, golf simulator