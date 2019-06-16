Kenyan police among dead in bomb blasts

A roadside bomb has hit a police vehicle patrolling near Kenya's border with Somalia, killing several of the 11 officers inside.

Separately, another blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday killed eight people, according to emergency services.

Both attacks were claimed by Somali Islamist insurgents who also kidnapped three Kenyan police reservists on Friday from the same area in Wajir district in northeast Kenya.

Kenyan military forces have occupied part of southern Somalia along the border since 2011.

The Kenyans, along with allied Somali militia, wrested control of the territory from al Shabaab jihadists after a spate of kidnappings on Kenyan soil.

Al Shabaab is fighting the weak, UN-backed Somali government and its international allies in a quest to impose strict Islamic law.

Exact casualty figures from Saturday's patrol attack were still unclear, police spokesman Charles Owino told Reuters.

In Mogadishu, al Shabaab detonated two bombs. Police said the first blast was a car bomb intercepted by security services that caused no casualties.

The other blast killed eight people and injured 16, director of Aamin ambulance service Abdikadir Abdirahman said.

Al Shabaab's spokesman for military operations Abdiasis Abu Musab said the group was responsible for the blast in Kenya and the two in Mogadishu.