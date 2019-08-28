Kenya to Australia: Peter shares his story at workshop

Peter left his grandmothers home at 5 years of age to escape torture and abuse, but has travelled to Australia to share his story of hope.

The Gold Coast training session was hosted by Anne Marie and had a very special addition with young graduate from Rafiki Mwema Peter Njuguna in attendance as well.

Peter left his grandmothers home at 5 years of age to escape torture and abuse, and though the streets are a traumatic place for a young child, his home environment was far more dangerous.

Peter has been enjoying seeing a number of elements of Australian life while on his trip here, including assisting friends at local pizza shop, going whale watching and kayaking in Byron Bay.

Peter Njuguna with the friendly crew from Lennox Pizza.

And while the huge smile tells a wonderful story of gratitude and optimisim, Peter has shown an enduring focus on spreading the important message of Rafiki Mwema.

Those who attended the Gold Coast training gave rave reviews not only about the specialised training but also about the rare insight from Peter about how to parent and support children with complex trauma.

The Gold Coast was the first training session hosted by Rafiki Mwema and Anne Marie and had a very special addition, with a young graduate from Rafiki Mwema, Peter Njuguna.

This made the 3-day session a priceless experience according to co-founder Sarah Rosborg.

The course is broken into specific sections that show a rare insight into dealing with trauma.

"During this session we will hear from Peter sharing parts of his story and we will discuss how his brain processes information in a different way to other young people,” Sarah said.

"Peter will share how quick he makes a choice and how he can seem to react to nothing.

"Peter will help us to understand why every behaviour he shows is in connection to a belief he has about himself and others around him.”

Its Sydney's turn next and tickets are limited, so anyone interested should act fast.

The official Instagram page for Prince Harry and Megan Markle, @Sussex Royal, recently did a public call out to its millions of followers as to which charities it should follow for the Month of August, and in a real testament to Rafiki Mwema they made the cut of 15 global causes and just one of two Australian charities.

The Rafiki team have received thousands of new followers raising further awareness for what they do, you can follow them at @rafikicastlle and more importantly you can donate here to help cover much needed costs.

Rafiki Mwema is a therapeutic safe house in Nakuru, Kenya, for young girls and boys that have suffered horrific abuse.

Rafiki Mwema is home to 70 children, cares for 120+ children that have returned home to their communities and employs 45 local Kenyan staff.

The charity was founded in 2013 in Australia by Sarah Rosborg and is based in Lennox Head NSW.