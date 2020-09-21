Kennett slams Eddie for Gold Coast partying

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has slammed his Collingwood counterpart Eddie McGuire after he was spotted partying on the Gold Coast.

The Collingwood president was photographed at Gold Coast nightclub the Pink Flamingo, after he went out with his 19-year-old son on Saturday night.

He has previously criticised players for breaching restrictions, with AFL stars and their families under strict conditions in the AFL's Queensland hub.

McGuire - working as a Fox Footy reporter and filming Millionaire Hot Seat on the Gold Coast - defended his actions, saying "all clear".

"I'm not in the hub,'' he said.

"I'm here as a reporter and as a citizen of Queensland.

But Mr Kennett said it was "a hell of a contradiction'' to be partying while players and officials were locked down.

"You can't have one rule for one group of people and another rule for others,'' he said.

"It looks silly. He probably hasn't broken any Queensland laws but he has put himself again at the centre of attention where this issue of conflict of interest continues to raise its head. "While he is out there jiving at the Pink Flamingo, his players and coaches are in a hub breathing stale air."

The nightclub bills its "high-end'' Saturday experience as something that "will captivate partygoers into the wee hours of the morning''. He posed for photos which were later posted on social media.

Hawthorn Football Club President Jeff Kennett (left) and Collingwood Football Club President Eddie McGuire are taking aim

"I took my son and a couple of my crew from Hot Seat out for dinner and the people over at the restaurant said 'come over and have a drink','' McGuire said.

"My boy is 19, he hasn't been out for the best part of six months so I took him across and bought him a beer.''

The AFL last night said McGuire did not have a case to answer because he was not living in any of the league's dedicated hubs.

After completing two weeks of quarantine, McGuire has based himself in Queensland until after the AFL Grand Final and will be part of the league's All-Australian function on Wednesday.

He has previously criticised Richmond players Sydney Stack and Callum-Coleman Jones for breaking several league protocols in a fight outside a Gold Coast strip club.

"The idiot soup kicked in on them and they decided it was a good idea to break every rule they've been told for the last three months and as a result they got a full whack," he said.

The Tigers duo were handed a 10-game suspension and Richmond was fined $100,000.

But McGuire said many footy identities, including AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan, were staying on the Gold Coast without being subject to strict hub rules.

"I've just come off the beach,'' he said.

"There are a whole heap of people, like Gill, not in a hub.

"I'm up here basically as a television host.''

