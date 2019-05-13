Kennedy chases world tour spot

FINAL FOCUS: Lennox Head surfer Stu Kennedy finished runner up at the Gold Coast Open on Sunday.

LENNOX Head surfer Stu Kennedy finished runner up in the Gold Coast Open at Burleigh Heads on Sunday.

He came up against New Zealand's Billy Stairmand in the final who scored a 15.30 (out of a possible 20) while Kennedy finished with a 13.05.

It was the best result of the season for the 29-year-old who hopes to get back on to the world tour after missing out on re-qualification at the end of 2017.

"I'm hoping I can carry this momentum into future events, like the QS10,000's and stuff,” Kennedy said.

" I would like to re-qualify for the world tour, I feel like that's where I belong.”

Kennedy reached the quarter-finals of the Sydney Surf Pro at Manly in March after an early elimination at the Newcastle Pro.

On his day he can mix it with the best and he should be in the mix at the end of the year for a recall to the main stage.

Stairmand was thrilled to get the win on the Gold Coast and was the underdog in the final.

"I knew Stuey (Kennedy) was a gnarly competitor, and the waves haven't been too big so it could've been tough,” Stairmand said.

"I'm not too big though so I work well in small waves.

"I'd like to thank my mum, who passed away a couple of years ago.

"To win the event on Mother's day is pretty special, I'm sure she was looking down at me.”

The next Australian Qualifying series event will be the Mandurah Pro in Western Australia, from October 19-22.

Elsewhere, the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open junior surfing competition will again land in Lennox Head in July.

The six-day event will run from July 12-17 and will comprise a World Surf League (WSL) sanctioned Pro Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) event as well as an elite competition for promising grommets in the 12, 14 and 16 years age divisions.

Like previous years, when the event has attracted surfers from 10 countries, a full international field is expected.

There will be surfers from Europe, the United States and Japan among a field of more than 220 competitors across all divisions.

Surfing NSW chief executive officer Luke Madden said he was excited about one of the world's biggest grom events returning to Lennox Head.

"The Oz Grom Open is one of the main events every aspiring young professional surfer wants to win,” he said.

All event divisions will be streamed live.

Junior division entries can be found at surfingnsw.com.au and WSL Pro Junior entries at worldsurfleague.com.au