Jenner slammed over ‘ridiculous’ ad

Kendall Jenner has found herself in hot water again

Kendall Jenner has found herself in hot water again

It was hyped up as a personal confession that would make a "positive impact," but instead Kendall Jenner's announcement that she was the new paid spokeswoman for a skincare brand left people furious.

In the latest instalment of the Kardashian clan making people angry with their endorsement deals - which seems like an almost weekly occurrence at the moment - Kendall has been blasted online after her heavily promoted "raw story" turned out to be another paid gig for the model.

The trouble began over the weekend when Kardashian "momager" Kris Jenner tweeted that Kendall would be sharing a "brave and vulnerable" story on Twitter.

Speculation soon ran rife about what Kendall would be revealing, with guesses it could be anything from her battle with anxiety, which she has previously spoken about, or her sexuality.

But fans were left bitterly disappointed when it turned out Kendall had inked an endorsement deal with acne skincare brand Proactiv.

Promoting the skincare product, Kendall shared a video of how she had dealt with having acne on the Golden Globes red carpet last year.

But the personal story fell flat with her fans, who accused the model of "cashing in" on a problem that wasn't nearly as "raw" as her mother Kris had promised.

It's not the first time the 22-year-old has found herself in hot water because of an endorsement deal.

Kendall Jenner starred in the now controversial advertisement for Pepsi which was quickly taken offline following a severe backlash across social media.

In 2017, Kendall was blasted for starring in a "tone deaf" Pepsi TV advertisement which saw her play a model who leaves a photo shoot for a nearby protest and solves.

Pepsi later pulled the advertisement and Kendall apologised after it was accused of trivialising social justice protests.