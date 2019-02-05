Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kelsy Karter with her ‘tattoo’
Kelsy Karter with her ‘tattoo’
Music

‘Kelsy isn’t a psycho stalking Harry Styles’

by Risa Utama
5th Feb 2019 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE mum of the Gold Coast singer who admitting faking a tattoo of Harry Styles on her face for attention is proud of her daughter's efforts.

Kelsy Karter, 26, revealed yesterday her Styles "tattoo" which sparked international attention was just a publicity stunt for her new song "Harry", posting online that she "rocked the entire world for $300".

 

Her mother Susan Sheehan, a Labrador business coach, told the Bulletin her daughter was "a success story".

"I'm so proud of her, she has worked very hard," she said.

Kelsy Karter being ‘tattooed.’
Kelsy Karter being ‘tattooed.’

Ms Sheehan said she wasn't surprised when her daughter got the Styles "tattoo".

"She is a creative who thinks outside the box, she has an exceptional mind," she said.

She had only "an inkling" that Kelsy's tattoo was a fake.

"I am glad the tattoo isn't real, but I understand it was a part of her brand. I have never ever not supported her dreams."

In response to backlash her daughter received, Ms Sheehan said: "Kelsy isn't a psycho stalking Harry, she is an amazing girl who loves Harry.

"She is a role model and inspiration for young people, her fans even come to her with problems."

The former Merrimac High student is now LA-based, hoping to start touring with "a prominent English band" soon.

More Stories

fake harry styles music offbeat publicity tattoo

Top Stories

    Trinity puts support in place amid ex-teacher's allegations

    premium_icon Trinity puts support in place amid ex-teacher's allegations

    Crime COUNSELLING has been offered to staff and students of the Lismore college as a former teacher faces accusations in Cambodia.

    'Bittersweet' moment as 43-year career comes to an end

    premium_icon 'Bittersweet' moment as 43-year career comes to an end

    Business Lismore menswear specialist is looking forward to the next chapter

    Why this 387-lot development was finally rejected

    premium_icon Why this 387-lot development was finally rejected

    News Decision on $40 million proposal was met with a standing ovation

    • 5th Feb 2019 6:25 AM
    Woman grabbed, dragged into car by Goonellabah man

    premium_icon Woman grabbed, dragged into car by Goonellabah man

    News The 21-year-old man is facing serious charges

    • 5th Feb 2019 7:45 AM