Did ‘mistress’ dispose of missing mum’s phone?

A 32-year-old Idaho nurse is being investigated for her role in the missing Colorado mum's disappearance and possible death, reports said.

The Twin Falls nurse is suspected of ditching Kelsey Berreth's cellphone in Idaho, sources told ABC News, which is declining to identify the woman until law enforcement releases her name.

Investigators had previously said the 29-year-old missing woman's phone pinged from an Idaho cell tower on November 25, three days after she was last seen publicly, hundreds of kilometres from her Colorado home.

Berreth's fiance, Patrick Frazee, was charged on Monday in connection with her possible death and is accused of trying to find someone to kill her on three separate occasions, prosecutors said.

Reports suggest that Mr Frazee had started an affair with the nurse as far back as 2016 - prior to the birth of his daughter, Kaylee, with Berreth.

If the nurse did in fact dispose of Berreth's mobile phone it would explain why it ended up so far away without Mr Frazee ever leaving the state.

The Twin Falls police department declined to provide any details on the nurse, aside from saying it helped officers serve search warrants related to the mum's disappearance.

The nurse and her lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment by ABC News.

