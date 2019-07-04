Kelly Slater is a good singer, North Coast musician reveals

TALENT: Kelly Slater can now count singing amongst his many talents.

ASIDE from being an 11-time world surfing champion, actor, model, environmentalist and business man, it turns out Kelly Slater can sing.

This is according to a man who knows a thing or two about music - Byron based roots musician Ash Grunwald, who interviewed and jammed with Slater for his soon to be released book Surf by Day, Jam by Night.

Grunwald has interviewed 16 well know surfers including Slater, Steph Gilmore, Jack Johnson, Dave Rastovich, Jaleesa Vincent and G. Love for his book that celebrates the many connections and commonalities shared by the art forms of surfing and music.

"For me one of the most profound interview I did was with Kelly Slater, he is a giant of surfing and I believe he in currently the world's greatest athlete," Grunwald said.

"We met about half way through 2018 when I was already working on the book and our conversation just kicked the whole project to a new level.

"I had not ever heard him sing before, he has a remarkably good voice, when we jammed together he came up with some great lyrics."

'It was one of the most important moments in the process of writing and it had an important effect on me personally.

"Kelly showed me what can happen when you aspire to move to a higher level."

Aside from releasing a new album, Mojo, at the end of August, Grunwald will be part of this year's Byron Writers Festival on Friday August 2 in conversation with Mick O'Regan.

"Creativity in surfing and music come from a flow state. With practice you can move into an almost altered state of awareness- when you are totally in the now," Grunwald said.

"To be good at both you need to know the science behind what you're doing while allowing yourself to be free enough to let your intuition guide you."

Grunwald and his family have just moved back to Byron Shire after some time living in Bali.

"Byron is extremely close to my heart and I often wind up heading into Byron town to surf- there are just so many good nooks and crannies and I still spend a lot of time on a long board at the Pass," he said.

"Its an amazing, beautiful place, the place I brought up my kids and I am really aligned with the values of the people who live here.

Byron Writers Festival features 121 panels and conversations featuring more than 140 writers and thinkers from around Australia and the world running from August 2-4 at Elements of Byron. Go to: byronwritersfestival.com