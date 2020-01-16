Keller’s co-star rips into Tom Gleeson

IT WAS the 2019 Gold Logie campaign that divided Australia.

Some, camp Tom Gleeson, defended the Hard Quiz comedian's parody of the public-voted award, while others abhorred his perceived bullying behaviour, believing the gong truly belonged to Amanda Keller.

TV and radio personality Keller was nominated, but became the targeted victim of Gleeson's aggressive smear campaign.

In tonight's episode of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here, Miguel makes it known he's staunchly camp Keller - certifiably ripping in to Gleeson in the process.

The Living Room co-host and close friend of Keller didn't hold back as he slammed Gleeson - revealing Keller "probably won't even go" to the ceremony this year, and saying Gleeson "wiped his arse" with the award.

Looking back to June last year, Gleeson certainly ruffled feathers with his approach.

And, rubbing salt the wound, when he eventually accepted his prize, wine in hand, he told the surprised audience to "lighten the f**k up".

"Just because all of you want it and I've got it, don't get angry with me. It's all right, you'll all survive. It's a shame this is the last Gold Logie that's ever going to be handed out - according to Grant Denyer, I've ruined the Logies. But at least I won this all by myself," he said.

" … Do you know what would have been weirder? If I campaigned for this award sincerely … Imagine me just sincerely saying I was humbled by the award. I wouldn't be able to live with myself. It would make me want to vomit."

Tonight, Miguel was steadfast in his view that Keller was the deserving candidate, while Dilruk seemingly backed fellow comedian Gleeson in what bubbled over into a rather fiery exchange.

"It would have been hard to beat Tom's grassroots campaign, it's crazy," Dilruk began.

"I think Amanda deserved that Gold Logie," said Miguel, prompting Myf to suggest she may be nominated again.

"I don't think she's interested, I don't think she'll even go," he said, shaking his head.

To the camera, he asserted: "I understand the whole point of being funny and comedy, but I think that people in TV, it should be okay to want to win an award, when they have been working all of their life in the craft," adding to his castmates: "Amanda Keller is the best in her game in radio, TV, acting and whatever she wants to do, she can do … It has to be this taking the piss."

Seeing Gleeson's intentions behind the controversial move, Dilruk offered: "I think that's his point, was that he wasn't the best candidate to win it, but that he just ran a good campaign. That's the whole point he was parodying the whole idea of the award."

Miguel concluded: "But I don't think that's funny … I don't like people bringing other people down to make fun. I think that's not that smart … and that's his game, that's what he does, fantastic I don't really care much.

"I was there and my friend was upset for something, I thought it wasn't in good taste. And it went for so long- we were just standing there and he went on and on and on and I thought, all these people who are here would like to win that award and work hard every day to win that award, and you are getting that award and wiping your arse with it."

Following the 2019 Logies, Keller addressed Gleeson's words on radio - admitting that while she understood his comedic angle, she felt he'd given everyone permission to make a joke out of hardworking members of the industry.

"I think in his speech when he said, 'everyone who works in TV, if you want to win this you're a big wanker', pretty much, and that upset me because he was mean to (last year's Gold Logie winner) Grant (Denyer) I felt," she told WSFM co-host Brendan "Jonesy" Jones. "He said 'Yeah I won it last year for Grant, and sucker, now I've done it on my own for me.'

"That's not fair to Grant, he won that last year on his own two feet. And people that have won in the past - Carrie Bickmore changed the world, she's raised ten million dollars for brain cancer research. Grant spoke about redemption and Waleed Aly spoke about inclusiveness."

The day after his big win, Gleeson had been quick to assure viewers on The Project that he had no bad blood with Keller.

He also said that before delivering his Logies speech, Keller had told him she found the situation "funny".

