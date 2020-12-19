Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kellas St in Lismore is closed after a landslip occurred.
Kellas St in Lismore is closed after a landslip occurred.
News

Street near SCU unusable after landslip during storm

Adam Daunt
19th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

KELLAS Street in Lismore has been closed after the recent weather triggered a landslip on the road and rendered it unusable.

On a post to their Facebook page, Lismore City Council said the recent heavy rain had caused the event.

"Please use an alternative entrance to the University and avoid Kellas St if you are not a local resident," the post stated.

 

Kellas St in Lismore is closed after a landslip occurred.
Kellas St in Lismore is closed after a landslip occurred.

 

Yoko Watson suggested on Facebook a way to fix the roads in Lismore and improve sustainability.

"That's what rain does to roads. Using old tyres in road base would help them last longer & reduce waste."

 

Kellas St in Lismore is closed after a landslip occurred.
Kellas St in Lismore is closed after a landslip occurred.

 

Cliff William Cleland Naylor commented that the accident significantly delayed their journey home.

"Took me and hour just to try and get to my house in Kellas Street ... not to mention my kids was at home scared."

 

SEE MORE: THE ROADS STILL CLOSED IN THE NORTHERN RIVERS

 

SEE MORE: THE WEATHER WRAP OF THE PAST WEEK

lismore lismore city council lismore roads northern rivers community news northern rivers council news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSHFIRE FRAUD: Man, woman arrested in East Lismore

        Premium Content BUSHFIRE FRAUD: Man, woman arrested in East Lismore

        News POLICE will allege the man claimed he lost more than 3000 head of cattle during bushfires, and also applied for government grants.

        Beloved market is heading ‘home’ in 2021

        Premium Content Beloved market is heading ‘home’ in 2021

        News The Lismore Car Boot Market has operated at the showgrounds for the last few months...

        UPDATED: Uki water treatment plant back online after outage

        UPDATED: Uki water treatment plant back online after outage

        News THE community’s raw water quality wasn't suitable for drinking.

        WEATHER WRAP: What the hell just happened this week?

        Premium Content WEATHER WRAP: What the hell just happened this week?

        News Roads have been shaved like soap, shops and homes inundated, infrastructure...