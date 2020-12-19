Street near SCU unusable after landslip during storm

Kellas St in Lismore is closed after a landslip occurred.

Kellas St in Lismore is closed after a landslip occurred.

KELLAS Street in Lismore has been closed after the recent weather triggered a landslip on the road and rendered it unusable.

On a post to their Facebook page, Lismore City Council said the recent heavy rain had caused the event.

"Please use an alternative entrance to the University and avoid Kellas St if you are not a local resident," the post stated.

Kellas St in Lismore is closed after a landslip occurred.

Yoko Watson suggested on Facebook a way to fix the roads in Lismore and improve sustainability.

"That's what rain does to roads. Using old tyres in road base would help them last longer & reduce waste."

Kellas St in Lismore is closed after a landslip occurred.

Cliff William Cleland Naylor commented that the accident significantly delayed their journey home.

"Took me and hour just to try and get to my house in Kellas Street ... not to mention my kids was at home scared."

SEE MORE: THE ROADS STILL CLOSED IN THE NORTHERN RIVERS

SEE MORE: THE WEATHER WRAP OF THE PAST WEEK