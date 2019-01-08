Picture reveals Aussie legend’s hair-raising beginnings

Keith Urban's former bandmates are reforming to play under their original name one last time.

The Ayers Rockettes, previously known as Rusty and The Ayers Rockettes, have a residency at a pub in Tamworth during the music festival that starts on January 18.

Urban joined the band in 1987 and proudly wore a mullet hairdo and a dangling earring before he departed for the US in 1992.

Keith Urban (left, back row) with his former bandmates from Rusty and The Ayers Rockettes at The Sunnybank Hotel in 1988. The Ayers Rockettes are playing one last time before changing their name to the SaltbushSix Photo: Greg Shaw

The Ayers Rockettes have been lying low for years but with new frontman Darcy Crawford, and under the guidance of Urban's former manager Greg Shaw who quit managing a motel to return to the music scene, they've resurfaced.

Crawford, who was born in Brisbane but lives in Manchester, England, recently won the British Country Music Award's Male Vocalist of The Year.

The original band includes bass player Marlon Holden, who spent 18 months with Urban in the US, and Peter Clarke who was with Urban for eight years in the States before returning home.

The Ayers Rockettes play at the Imperial Brewhouse in Tamworth every day during the country music festival starting Friday week.

Shaw said after the festival they'll be known as SaltbushSix and their focus will be country music with an album, produced by Mark Moffatt due out in March.

Moffatt produced Mondo Rock, The Saints and Yothu Yindi.

"I got back into music because I believe these guys are as good as any band you will see at a CMC Music Festival," Mr Shaw said.

Shaw managed Urban from 1986 until 2000.