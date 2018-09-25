Menu
Keith Urban to return home to host the 32nd ARIA Awards.
Music

Keith Urban to host music’s night of nights

by Jonathon Moran
25th Sep 2018 8:07 AM
THE country road is about to bring Keith Urban home with the superstar set to host this year's ARIAs more than a decade after he last attended the awards.

"It is going to be as fun as hell," Urban told The Daily Telegraph.

 

Australian singer Keith Urban will return home to host the ARIAs. Picture: Supplied
"It is only rock'n'roll but I like it. It is a huge music night, something that is right up my alley obviously."

Urban will host the 32nd annual ARIA Awards at The Star on November 28, but it unknown if Oscar-winning superstar wife, Nicole Kidman, will be with him, although she is a regular fixture at big US music events with Urban.

 

It’s unclear whether his wife Nicole Kidman will be in town to support him for the event. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Urban has five ARIA Awards and four Grammys and released his chart-topping 10th studio album, Graffiti U earlier this year.

"I love being here," the Nashville-based Urban said of Australia.

"It has definitely not been some long range plan … I just sort of do the next thing and literally follow the music."

ARIA Award nominees will be announced next month with the ceremony broadcast on Channel 9.

