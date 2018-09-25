Keith Urban to host music’s night of nights
THE country road is about to bring Keith Urban home with the superstar set to host this year's ARIAs more than a decade after he last attended the awards.
"It is going to be as fun as hell," Urban told The Daily Telegraph.
"It is only rock'n'roll but I like it. It is a huge music night, something that is right up my alley obviously."
Urban will host the 32nd annual ARIA Awards at The Star on November 28, but it unknown if Oscar-winning superstar wife, Nicole Kidman, will be with him, although she is a regular fixture at big US music events with Urban.
Urban has five ARIA Awards and four Grammys and released his chart-topping 10th studio album, Graffiti U earlier this year.
"I love being here," the Nashville-based Urban said of Australia.
"It has definitely not been some long range plan … I just sort of do the next thing and literally follow the music."
ARIA Award nominees will be announced next month with the ceremony broadcast on Channel 9.