Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18. Picture: Kristi Coe Frederick via Storyful
Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18. Picture: Kristi Coe Frederick via Storyful
Health

‘Urban legend: Keith’s touching bedside serenade

20th Oct 2018 2:50 PM

QUEENSLAND country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children's Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18.

Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18. Picture: Kristi Coe Frederick via Storyful
Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18. Picture: Kristi Coe Frederick via Storyful

"Keith Urban made a visit to see Marissa tonight and [serenaded] her at Mercy [Children's] Hospital. I love that her dream came true because this chick deserves it more than anyone I know," she posted.

Urban is seen singing Blue Ain't Your Color to the girl as she lies in bed. Several photos show Urban posing with English.

editors picks good deed health keith uburn serenade

Top Stories

    Man charged with throwing garbage bins at cars

    Man charged with throwing garbage bins at cars

    Crime The Casino man allegedly spat on a police vehicle and in their cells upon being arrested

    $30 million for Norco ice cream

    premium_icon $30 million for Norco ice cream

    Business Funding to cement Norco's place in ice-cream market for a long time

    Gourmet cuisine, old favourites at show

    premium_icon Gourmet cuisine, old favourites at show

    Whats On Favourite foods on offer at this year's show

    Local Partners